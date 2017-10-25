NYPD: Woman Steals Dog From Fenced-In Front Yard In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman who they said stole a dog from a fenced-in front yard in Queens.
It happened last Friday morning in the area of 37th Avenue in North Corona.
The woman entered the yard and stole a 2-year-old white Shih Tzu, police said. She was then seen on surveillance video carrying the dog on 37th Avenue, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.