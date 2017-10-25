Woman Raped In Broad Daylight By Pair With Lengthy Rap Sheets, Cops Say

Filed Under: Angel Feliciano, Harlem, John Montone, Victor Lopez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two large men with long criminal records raped a woman on a Harlem street, police said.

As 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported, police say on Friday afternoon, 54-year-old Victor Lopez, 5’9″ 230-lbs, and 35-year-old Angel Feliciano, 5’11”, 280-lbs grabbed a woman who was on the sidewalk dead-drunk, and held her up against a gate.

Lopez raped the woman and Feliciano fondled her, police said.

Tony who lives near the crime scene wonders why Lopez and Feliciano weren’t already locked up, as they both have extensive rap sheets. He also wants to know why passersby didn’t do anything to help.

“Somebody should have helped that lady, they should throw a rock, throw a bottle, scream, do something,” he said.

Or as his wife suggested, call the cops.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch