Jeff Glor Named Anchor Of CBS Evening News

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS Evening News has a new anchor.
Emmy-award winning CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor will be taking over the position, CBS News President David Rhodes announced Wednesday.
“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” Rhodes said. “He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future.”
“CBS News has an extraordinary history that is meaningful to so many,” Glor said. “I am beyond grateful to continue to play a role in its future.”
Glor, 42, has reported from across the globe in his 10 years with CBS, including spending time embedded with the U.S. military in Iraq.
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor will launch later this year.
Anthony Mason had served has interim anchor. He will continue to work as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host CBS This Morning: Saturday.
For more information, click here.