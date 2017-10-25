Mayoral Candidate Nicole Malliotakis Breaks Foot Tripping Over Dog

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The mayor’s race has gone to the dogs.
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Republican challenger State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis says she broke her foot after tripping over her pet Chihuahua.
“I was trying to avoid stepping on my dog, and I kicked the leg of the table,” Malliotakis told the Daily News.
Malliotakis is now campaigning wearing a medical boot.
“I had to choose between my foot and my dog and I chose my dog,” she told the News.
Malliotakis is set to square off against de Blasio in a debate set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the CUNY Graduate Center studio. The debate is sponsored by CBS2 and TV 10/55, 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, the New York Daily News, Common Cause New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, and CUNY.