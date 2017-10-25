LISTEN: Mark DeRosa Says He Wasn’t Surprised He Didn’t Get Mets Manager Job, But Was Disappointed

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Of the six candidates who interviewed for the Mets’ managerial job, Mark DeRosa was the most surprising name on the list.

Not only did his name not leak out in the press before Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway was hired, DeRosa, a former journeyman infielder who now works as an MLB Network analyst, has no coaching experience.

DeRosa, 42, is a regular guest on Mike Francesa’s show. So naturally the WFAN host asked him Tuesday about his interview.

“I was humbled by the opportunity,” DeRosa said. “They reached out about two weeks ago and flew down to Atlanta. I met with (general manager) Sandy (Alderson) and his staff and really enjoyed the time we spent together and talked it through.”

DeRosa admits he probably wasn’t as prepared for the interview as he should have been, a learning experience he hopes he can use to his advantage if he’s ever considered again for such a job. His biggest regret is not laying out a detailed plan for how he’d manage the Mets.

“I think ultimately if the opportunity presents itself again in another organization, I think that’s kind of what they’re looking for,” he said.

He added that Alderson even offered him some constructive criticism after the process was over.

“Sandy was amazing,” DeRosa said. “I spoke to him at length when he called and told me that Mickey Callaway was going to get the job. And I was honest with him, I said, ‘Hey, anything I could’ve done differently?” and we went into it. He said as such, ‘You’re not going to win these jobs on just charisma and class.'”

DeRosa said he was “not surprised” he didn’t get the job but he was also “disappointed.” He said he understands he has work to do if he hopes to manage a major league team someday.

“I think I’m ready to manage personalities,” he said. “I think I’m a leader of men. As far as sitting down nuts and bolts with the sabermetrics and the X’s and O’s and everything that goes into it, that’s stuff I’m going to have to learn. I obviously have no experience as far as being in the coaching world, but played for some great managers.

“When I hung up the phone, I said to myself, ‘OK, you need to have a come-to-Jesus because if this is something you truly want, you’ve got to attack it a lot differently.'”

What did DeRosa think the Mets were looking for in a manager?

“I thought they were looking for someone who was a leader,” he said. “I think they were looking for a collaborative-type effort. I think the sabermetrics is something that — I don’t think it’s an overriding thing, but I think they definitely want to integrate it on a much bigger level. So I felt they wanted to create a team with the manager and try and figure out a way to make a run.

“And I think Mickey gives them that with the pitching experience, what he’s been able to do in Cleveland for the last five years learning under the tutelage of Terry Francona. So I’m not shocked he’s the guy.”