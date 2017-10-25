New York, Brooklyn Dioceses Pay Out Nearly $2 Million To Sex Abuse Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The dioceses of New York and Brooklyn have paid nearly $2 million to six victims of childhood priest sex abuse.

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported Wednesday, the settlements laid bare the identities of two Bronx pastors who are believed to be deceased – the Rev. Herbert D’Argenio of St. Theresa’s, and Monsignor Casper Wolf, who was a teacher.

“He was at Cardinal Hayes High School for 27 years sexually abusing children,” said Joelle Castics, a priest sex abuse survivor. “Cardinal Dolan should be ashamed of this.”

Attorney Michael Reck hopes the disclosure encourages others to come forward.

“It’s very important that they know they are not alone and they are not the only ones,” he said.

Victims have until Nov. 1 to enter into the New York Archdiocese compensation program. The Brooklyn Diocese has set a deadline of Dec. 21.

