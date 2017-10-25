Nurse Sings To Elderly Woman Dying Of Cancer, Holds Her Hand

Filed Under: nurse sings to dying cancer patient

1010 WINS — Grab your tissues.

A kindhearted nurse went above and beyond the call of duty to bring comfort to one of her patients who is dying of cancer.

Nurse Olivia Neufelder sat with Margaret Smith for hours as her anesthesia wore off.

Smith’s daughter, Megan, shared a touching and emotional video on Facebook of the nurse holding her mother’s hand and singing her a song.

“You never left her side by choice!” Smith wrote. “Words cannot describe the appreciation and love we feel for nurse Olivia who mom calls her angel! Your dedication to your patients is beyond any that I have seen, you truly are a beam of light and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and care and love you shared for my mother. God bless you Olivia!”

Neufelder said her heart breaks thinking about losing Margaret.

“Knowing that she will be dancing in the heavens and singing with the angels helps me find peace during this somber time,” Neufelder said. “This experience has challenged me in many ways.”

The nurse hopes those who watch the video see what true compassion looks like and begin to practice it themselves.

“I pray this story helps people find comfort through a dark time they may be going through,” she told 1010 WINS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch