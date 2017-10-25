NYC Launches Online Survey Regarding Controversial Statues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The public is getting a chance to help decide the fate of controversial statues and plaques in New York City.
The city has launched an online survey where New Yorkers can voice their opinions on which statues they think should stay, be removed, be relocated or have signs or other educational markers.
Questions include “What do you think is the role of public monuments in our city’s public spaces?” and “What factors should the City consider when reviewing a monument?”
The public can also suggest ideas for new monuments.
Mayor Bill de Blasio recently established a monument review commission amid the controversy over the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle. The commission is made up of a diverse group, ranging from performer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte to the president of Spelman College in Atlanta, Mary Schmidt Campbell.
The city’s Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Tom Finkelpearl told The Daily News the survey will make sure that every resident who wants to participate in the 90-day review can have a say in the process and responses will play a critical role in shaping the commission’s work.
To take the survey, CLICK HERE.
Officials will be collecting responses through Nov. 26