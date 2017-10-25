New Jersey Man Charged With Murder In Mom’s Death

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead Tuesday night.
The woman’s body was discovered in a detached garage of the home at 44 Spring Valley Road just off Route 4 in Paramus.
Officials are listing the date of the crime as Oct. 11, meaning the remains may have been there for the last two weeks, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
Neighbors identify the woman as 56-year-old Susana Lopez and said the family has lived at the home for at least 20 years.
The medical examiner will determine cause of death.
The victim’s 30-year-old son, Jesus Lopez, is in custody and has been charged with murder, weapons possession and disturbing human remains.
Sources said he has a number of prior arrests and police have been called to the property several times in recent years.
Bergen County prosecutors are expected to release more information Wednesday.