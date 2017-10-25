Release Delayed For Passaic County Men With Vacated Murder Convictions

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two men expecting to be released from jail on Wednesday, had their stay behind bars extended after an appeal by authorities.
After 24 years in prison, Eric Kelly and Ralph Lee were within 90 minutes of finally walking out of the Passaic County jail when they got word that they would have to wait.
Word came down that even though their murder convictions had been tossed aside, and they are to be free, they are not following another appeal from Passaic County that will keep them behind bars for at least another week.
Lee’s father was hoping to reunite with his son.
“I have anger, I done cried many days, I mean I don’t have any more tears left, but I got anger of course,” he told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.
He said he had plans for his son’s first day out of prison.
“Being with him, that was what we was going to do, get him something to wear, go shopping or whatever, get something to eat,” he said.
The earliest the men will be released is November 1.