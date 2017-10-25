NYPD: Man Makes Anti-White Remark, Throws Liquid At 13-Year-Old Girl’s Face In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after police said a man made an anti-white remark as he threw a liquid at a 13-year-old girl’s face, causing her eyes to burn during an attack in Queens.
The victim was allegedly attacked after getting off a Q10 bus at Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the suspect came up behind the girl and when she turned around, he threw an unknown liquid in her face and made an anti-white comment.
He then ran off on Lefferts Boulevard, heading toward 97th Avenue.
The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital.
Police said she was able to snap a picture of the suspect using her cell phone immediately after the alleged attack.
The suspect is described by police as a black man, about 30 years old, with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, royal blue pants, and tan and brown boots.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.