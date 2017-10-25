Suffolk County District Attorney Spota, Aide Indicted On Federal Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Longtime Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his top aides have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of obstructing a federal civil rights investigation into the beating of a handcuffed prisoner by the county’s former police chief.

Charges against Spota and Christopher McPartland, the DA’s chief of investigations and the office’s government corruption bureau, include witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

The charges stem from the cover up of ex-Suffolk County police Chief James Burke’s beating of a suspect in 2012.

“Prosecutors swear oaths to pursue justice and enforce the law. Instead of upholding their oaths, these defendants allegedly abused the power of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, attempted to cover up the assault of an in-custody defendant, and attempted to thwart a federal grand jury investigation,” stated Acting United States Attorney Bridget Rohde. “Abuses of power by law enforcement authorities cannot and will not be tolerated. There are serious consequences to such actions.”

“While FBI agents were working to restore justice in a civil rights investigation, District Attorney Thomas Spota and Assistant District Attorney Christopher McPartland were conspiring to obstruct it, as alleged today,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney. “The crimes they’re charged with are rivaled only by the conduct they allegedly attempted to conceal. Make no mistake about it, this type of activity will not be tolerated. Today our message is clear: those seated at the highest levels of the law must still operate within its confines – there are no exceptions.”

Burke is currently serving a 46-month sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a handcuffed man who had broken into his SUV and taken his gun belt, ammunition, a box of cigars and a bag containing sex toys and pornography. Prosecutors said Burke then lied and asked others to lie on his behalf to cover up the beating.

According to the federal indictment, Spota and McPartland had meetings and conversations with Burke and other police officers in which they “agreed to conceal Burke’s role in the assault and to obstruct and attempt to obstruct the federal investigation in order to protect Burke.”

Prosecutors said Spota and McPartland used “intimidation, threats and corrupt persuasion to pressure multiple witnesses, including co-conspirators, not to cooperate with the federal investigation, to provide false information, including false testimony under oath, and to withhold relevant information” from federal investigators.

Spota and McPartland will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Spota, who was elected 16 years ago, is not running for reelection.