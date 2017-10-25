Tips On Overcoming The Urge To Heal The Autumn Blues With Comfort Foods

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s getting darker a little earlier these days, and there’s a slight chill in the air that can lead people to feel a little depressed — and maybe even something else.

The fall season can often be a trigger for folks who struggle with comfort eating.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, there are some real biological reasons certain foods make us feel better when we’re a little blue. It only becomes a problem when we over-indulge in those comfort foods since they tend to be high-carb, high-calorie foods.

We all have our favorite comfort foods. We even love talking about them. But while while we eat them year round, it’s the autumn season that really seems to get people seeking their personal comfort foods.

“As soon as the season begins to turn, people are talking more about emotional eating, comfort eating, because they’re stuck inside and they’re reaching for food right away to soothe those emotions, ” Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic said.

Experts say those emotions may come from a lack of sunlight. The little boost we get from the extra vitamin D provided by the sun during the summer months starts to disappear once fall rolls in.

As a result, our mood goes downhill. Comfort foods serve as a kind of self-medication.

High-fat or high-sweet foods, like most comfort foods, actually trigger changes in the brain that put the brakes on the body’s chronic stress system.

It’s why some folks turn to donuts.

“They’re warm and happy,” one woman said. “It’s a great way to start the day.”

Instead, try sitting in front of a window to absorb a little more mood-boosting sunlight. Also try putting some traditional fall foods to work for you.

Research has shown that eating an entire apple prior to a meal can help you eat fifteen percent less.

Even your Halloween pumpkin can help.

“Instead of throwing away those pumpkin seeds when you scrape out your jack-o-lantern, you can roast them,” Dr. Albers said. “Put some salt, some seasoning, they’re filled with zinc and tryptophan which help regulate your serotonin levels, which is the feel-good chemical.”

Exercise is also a proven mood-booster, calorie booster, and digestion aid, but it might be too dark after dinner. Instead, try taking a short walk before dinner to get some outside time, and maybe even a little sunlight too.