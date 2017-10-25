Cleanup Underway After Storms Downed Trees, Flooded Streets Across Tri-State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State area are cleaning up and drying out after heavy wind knocked down trees and soaking rains flooded streets.
Just over 1,000 customers are without power Wednesday morning on Long Island with most of the outages in Suffolk County, where a flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 a.m.
Flash flooding caught drivers off guard as firefighters responded to rescue people trapped in their waterlogged cars in Deer Park Tuesday night. Once out of the flood waters, others pushed their damaged vehicles to drier land.
The same storm brought strong winds to Englewood, New Jersey, where a giant tree snapped at the trunk.
“I hear this thunderous crash it was like louder than thunder,” said neighbor Christian Weiss. “Her whole house was stripped. The tree had fallen and a lot of damage.”
Across the entire Tri-State, trees were uprooted. Down with falling tree branches came power lines causing outages in Leonia and Bloomfield.
Back in Suffolk County, police blocked Crandon Street in Melville, where a disabled car was stranded. In Dix Hills, another unlucky driver got caught in high water, unable to move.