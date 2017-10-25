WFAN Morning Show: A Sad State Of Affairs For The Locals

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Jerry Recco tried to put a positive spin on the state of sports in the metropolitan area. But his big, blonde buddy, Boomer, is a realist, and he wasn’t having it. So it was there that Wednesday’s radio program began.
The Knicks stink, the Nets can score some points but they too stink, too. Jerry Reese spoke Tuesday, and the Giants’ GM confirmed what we’ve all known for some time now: The Giants stink as well. And for those who care, Boomer’s beloved Rangers are also terrible.
On an unrelated note, the Dodgers took Game 1 of the World Series thanks in large part to a solid outing from Clayton Kershaw.
And there you have it …