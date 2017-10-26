10/16 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Finally some clearing is expected in the east end. There was some soaking rains yesterday that made for flooding and some downed trees due to high winds, but most of this inclimate weather has subsided. PHEW!

nu tu skycast 3d today 12 10/16 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

We can expect some wrap-around showers today as the last leg of the low pressure system swings through. Temps are cooling down too!

West of NYC where you get into some clearing skies, temps will drop like a rock into the upper 30s & 40s.

So you either need a rain jacket, or a coat when you wake up, either way, be prepared for an overall cool day, with temps struggling to 60°.

Have a good day.

-G

