10/26 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Low pressure will ride along a front just to our north and east today. The energy from this will send some showers and even an isolated rumble of thunder through the area this afternoon. Outside of any shower activity, expect breezy conditions with cooler highs of only about 60°.
After an early shower east, our skies will clear up nicely. As for temps, they’ll be running even colder than last night with mid and upper 40s in the city and 30s in a number of our suburbs.
High pressure will deliver an autumn beauty tomorrow with abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will be ever-so-slightly warmer in the low 60s.
As for Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
And just a heads up, Sunday into Sunday night is looking wet and windy as we see a cold front merge with tropical system right over our area — stay tuned!