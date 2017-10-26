Amtrak Signal Work To Snag Multiple NJ TRANSIT Lines In November

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT riders are advised to plan ahead, as Amtrak signal repairs may delay trips next month.
Amtrak work between Newark Penn Station and Secaucus will take place between the night of Friday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.
As a result, the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines on NJ TRANSIT will operate at slower speeds and may be delayed by up to an hour.
Meanwhile, to accommodate the signal work and manage train traffic, NJ TRANSIT will not operate Northeast Corridor 7600 trains between Rahway and New York Penn Station. Customers will be accommodated by the following train, which is scheduled 5 to 10 minutes behind the 7600 series and which will make an extra stop at North Elizabeth.
During the same time, Raritan Valley Line passengers must take buses between Cranford and Newark Penn Station. They will operate on the night of Friday, Nov. 10, from 9 p.m. through the end of the service day.
Buses will also operate between Union and Newark Penn Station on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12.
Customers are advised in particular to allow for plenty of extra travel time if they are going to the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11; the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11; the New Jersey Devils game at the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11; or the Dead & Company concert at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.
Morris & Essex and Midtown Direct NJ TRANSIT trains will not be affected by the changes.
Travelers are advised to go to NJTRANSIT.com for the latest.