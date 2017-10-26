New York Gov. Cuomo To Return To Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed back to Puerto Rico as the state continues to help the U.S. territory recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
Cuomo will depart from John F. Kennedy International Airport after making an announcement at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in one of the terminals.
He plans to return to New York Thursday evening.
The governor traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands and then to Puerto Rico last month to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by the hurricane.
At the time, he said the damage was “much worse” than expected, calling the devastation “really breathtaking.”
Cuomo launched a statewide collection and contribution effort. Since then the state has sent tons of supplies to the islands along with hundreds of members of the New York National Guard and state police as well as scores of Port Authority employees.
