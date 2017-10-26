Back Stories: Sandy’s Aftermath

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, reporter Peter Haskell remembers surveying the damage from Superstorm Sandy.
“The next morning when I first went out, we were just starting to get reports of what the damage was like in certain places,” he says.
Haskell went to 14th Street and Avenue C, which is elevated from the East River.
“I got there and there were cars scattered as if they were parallel parked, they were perpendicular, they were on the sidewalk,” he says. “And that was the first sign that this was not just another New York area weather event. This was a Gulf Coast-type weather event – things that we are really not accustomed to seeing here. But we’re used to seeing them in other places.”