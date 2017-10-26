Doors Close For Barclays Center Concert After Group Tries To Force Way In, Venue Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD was called in and doors were closed Thursday night after a group of fans without tickets tried to force their way into a concert at the Barclays Center, venue officials said.
The Power 105.1 Powerhouse Show was sold out Thursday night, but the unticketed fans tried to force their way in, Barclays Center spokeswoman Mandy Gutmann said in a statement.
Barclays Center security and the NYPD worked to disperse the crowd, the statement said.
The doors to the Barclays Center were also closed and no one else was allowed in.
For those who had tickets but could not get in, refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the statement said.