Health Department: Hepatitis A Exposure At Port Chester Restaurant

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A restaurant in Port Chester has temporarily closed after health officials say they learned that an employee with Hepatitis A worked there while infectious.

The Westchester County Health Department says anyone who visited bartaco on Willet Avenue between Oct. 12 and Oct. 23 is urged to get preventative treatment immediately.

The treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure, so Oct. 26 is the last day for those who dined there on the 12th.

The health department is offering free preventive treatment at the County Center in White Plains for anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant during that time period.

Treatment will be offered Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Friday from noon to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone who may have been exposed can also visit their own health care provider for treatment.

Hepatitis A is a viral illness that affects the liver and can cause flu-like symptoms.

“Hepatitis A is generally a mild illness whose symptoms include fatigue, fever, poor appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, light colored stool and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes” Dr. Sherlita Amler, Commissioner of Health, said in a statement. “There are no special medications used to treat a person once symptoms appear, but Hepatitis A transmission to others can be prevented through proper hand washing.”

While outside the window to receive preventative treatment, the health department also says anyone who may have visited the restaurant between Aug. 22 and Oct. 11 should also contact their doctor immediately if they experience symptoms.

Symptoms usually appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days. The health department says Hepatitis A is rarely fatal and most people recover within a few weeks.

Health officials say bartaco has fully cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily closed the restaurant. It is also voluntarily vaccinating all employees with the Hepatitis A vaccine.

The restaurant says it has also set up a dedicated phone line for anyone with any questions at 844-617-8242 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are committed to food safety and the quality of our food,” Pam Ritz, a bartaco spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Officials said it will reopen once it’s re-inspected and approved by the health department.

