Cashman, Girardi Meeting Thursday To Discuss Yankees Manager’s Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi are expected to meet again Thursday to discuss Girardi’s future.

Both are set to become free agents at the end of the month. WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported that he’s heard “you can take it to the bank” that Cashman will return for his 21st season as the team’s GM.

Girardi’s status, however, remains a mystery.

Cashman and Girardi have been meeting at Yankee Stadium this week. There have no leaks in the media about what the sticking point in negotiations might be — or even if there is a sticking point. There, however, has been widespread speculation that Girardi could be asking for a significant pay bump.

Girardi, who led a supposedly rebuilding Yankees team within one game of the American League pennant this season, is completing a four-year, $16 million contract. Three managers — the Cubs’ Joe Maddon, the Angels’ Mike Scioscia and the Giants’ Bruce Bochy — earned more than Girardi this season, all coming in at $5 million.

ESPN’s Buster Olney said on his “Baseball Tonight” podcast this week that he thinks the relationship between Girardi and the Yankees “has probably reached an expiration date.”

“I do think a tipping point in these negotiations will be what’s Joe’s looking for,” Olney said. “If Joe’s looking for a big bump — to be at or at the top of the heap of managers in terms of what they are making — I think the Yankees leadership is at the point where, hey, managers aren’t that big in terms of being difference makers. If Joe asks for a huge contract, a huge raise, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Yankees move in another direction.”

Girardi, 53, has managed the Yankees since 2008, going 910-710. His teams have reached the playoffs six times, won three American League East titles and won the World Series in 2009.

After the Yankees lost to the Astros in the ALCS last week, Girardi told reporters “there’s no guarantees for me.”

“I love what I do,” he said. “I’ve always said the first thing I do is I always talk to my family first. They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. So I’ll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and where they’re at and what they’re thinking, and then we’ll see what the Yankees are thinking.”

The Yankees cannot make any major announcement during the World Series, although they could ask Major League Baseball to make an exception Thursday because it’s a travel day for the Dodgers and Astros. It, however, doesn’t appear any announcement is imminent.

The New York Post mentioned a few possible candidates to replace Girardi if he and the Yankees do part ways: Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, who was the Yankees’ hitting coach from 2007-14; Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson; and former Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, a former pro scout for the Yankees.