NYPD: 2 Men Tie 10-Year-Old Boy To Pipe During Bronx Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two men who police say tied up and robbed a 10-year-old boy in the Bronx last month.
Police said the suspects forced their way into a Wakefield apartment building on Sept. 27 and then broke into a basement apartment.
They allegedly put a cloth belt around the boy’s neck and tied him to a pipe.
Police said they made off with jewelry.
The boy was not hurt.
