Fisher-Price Recalls 65,000 Baby Seats Due To Fire Hazard

Filed Under: Fisher Price, Recall

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 65,000 motorized infant seats because of risk of a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received 36 reports of Soothing Motions Seats overheating and one report of a fire contained in the motor housing.

No injuries have been reported.

The infant seat plays nature sounds while it bounces, sways and vibrates to soothe babies.

The seats were sold by Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers from November 2015 to this month. About 63,000 of the seats were sold in the U.S. The rest were sold in Canada.

The recall covers seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 and CMR39.

Consumers are instructed to contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

