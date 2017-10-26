NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yankees fans might have been caught somewhat off-guard by Joe Girardi’s departure, but WFAN’s Mike Francesa said it shouldn’t be all that surprising.

“I don’t think anyone should be shocked,” Francesa said at the start of his show Thursday, hours after the manager and the Yankees announced they were parting ways. “He had a very long run here. It’s not anything where you say, ‘Oh my God, what are the Yankees doing?’ and it’s not anything that should come as an earth-shattering move when you’ve had a guy who’s been with a team for 10 years. That is an eternity in modern sports.

“It was a very, very successful 10 years. No losing seasons, a world championship and exactly 200 games over .500, which is a tremendous record.”

Francesa said he’s been hearing since this summer that there has been tension between Girardi and the front office.

So who might the Yankees turn to next? Francesa said he had no clue, but he said franchises are increasingly searching for managers who are open to collaborating with the front office about in-game decisions.

“These are organizational decisions now,” he said. “The way this works, the general managers now and their analytics departments have become far more powerful, and they want tremendous input.”

LISTEN: Francesa: Girardi’s Exit Shouldn’t Shock Anyone

As for Girardi, Francesa said he would be a “very, very good” match for the Washington Nationals job, if he indeed decides to manage in 2018.

