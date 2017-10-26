Home Depot Manager Surprises Mom, Pays For Wheelchair-Bound Son’s Halloween Costume

Filed Under: Home Depot manager

1010 WINS — It’s amazing what a random act of kindness can do.

Aimee Boyle and her son went to Home Depot to pick up a box she was planning on turning into a police car for her son’s wheelchair.

When she arrived, the manager Valerie wanted to help make the costume special, so she brought them around the entire store to gather all of the supplies they needed.

When they went to check out, Valerie paid for everything.

The mom said the best part of the whole afternoon was the way she treated her son and the way he responded to her.

“I think one of the most important things that special needs parents need to understand is that it’s OK to let other people in,” Aimee posted on Facebook. “Sometimes it’s hard to accept help; but when you do refuse help, you stand in the way of letting other people bless you and in turn that blesses them. The relationship that has come out of this experience has been one of the best blessings! Thank you, Valerie, so much!!”

We second that: Thank you Valerie.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch