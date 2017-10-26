Software Problem Leads To Huge Lines At JFK Terminal 4 Checkpoints

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport was hit with major lines and frustrated travelers Thursday afternoon.
As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, a software issue was preventing passengers from being screened.
The checkpoint at Terminal 4 has 18 lanes, but as of 5:30 p.m., only 10 of them were operating. The lines of people waiting to be screened were so long that they reached the doors of the terminal.
Some passengers were directed to a few screening areas downstairs.
Passengers shared images on social media and expressed concern about missing their flights.
The Transportation Security Administration said technicians were working to fix the problem late Thursday afternoon.