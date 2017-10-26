Joe Girardi Won’t Return To Yankees Next Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Joe Girardi era with the Yankees is reportedly over.

Girardi won’t return to the team next season. The manager’s four-year, $16 million contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

Girardi is out as yankees manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 26, 2017

In a statement, Girardi indicated it was not a mutual parting of the ways. WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported there was tension between the manager in the front office this season.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank (general manager) Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team.”

Girardi also thanked his coaches, players and others.

“Finally, I’d like to thanks the Fans for their great support as a Player, Coach and Manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the Playoff Games, especially the final six games which will remain in my heart forever,” Girardi said.

Girardi, who led a supposedly rebuilding Yankees team within one game of the American League pennant this season, and general manager Brian Cashman met several times at Yankee Stadium this week, but it’s not clear what the focus of those talks were. After the Yankees lost to the Astros in the ALCS last week, Girardi told reporters “there’s no guarantees for me.”

“I love what I do,” he said. “I’ve always said the first thing I do is I always talk to my family first. They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. So I’ll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and where they’re at and what they’re thinking, and then we’ll see what the Yankees are thinking.”

Girardi, 53, has managed the Yankees since 2008, going 910-710. His teams have reached the playoffs six times, won three American League East titles and won the World Series in 2009.

The New York Post mentioned a few possible candidates to replace Girardi if he and the Yankees do part ways: Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, who was the Yankees’ hitting coach from 2007-14; Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson; and former Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, a former pro scout for the Yankees.

Cashman is also set to become a free agent, but WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported that he’s heard “you can take it to the bank” that Cashman will return for his 21st season as the team’s GM.