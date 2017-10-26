CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Joe Girardi Won't Return As Yankees Manager Next Year | Listen Live: WFAN

Joe Girardi Won’t Return To Yankees Next Season

Filed Under: Joe Girardi, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Joe Girardi era with the Yankees is reportedly over.

Girardi won’t return to the team next season. The manager’s four-year, $16 million contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

In a statement, Girardi indicated it was not a mutual parting of the ways. WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported there was tension between the manager in the front office this season.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank (general manager) Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team.”

Girardi also thanked his coaches, players and others.

“Finally, I’d like to thanks the Fans for their great support as a Player, Coach and Manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the Playoff Games, especially the final six games which will remain in my heart forever,” Girardi said.

Girardi, who led a supposedly rebuilding Yankees team within one game of the American League pennant this season, and general manager Brian Cashman met several times at Yankee Stadium this week, but it’s not clear what the focus of those talks were. After the Yankees lost to the Astros in the ALCS last week, Girardi told reporters “there’s no guarantees for me.”

“I love what I do,” he said. “I’ve always said the first thing I do is I always talk to my family first. They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. So I’ll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and where they’re at and what they’re thinking, and then we’ll see what the Yankees are thinking.”

Girardi, 53, has managed the Yankees since 2008, going 910-710. His teams have reached the playoffs six times, won three American League East titles and won the World Series in 2009.

The New York Post mentioned a few possible candidates to replace Girardi if he and the Yankees do part ways: Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, who was the Yankees’ hitting coach from 2007-14; Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson; and former Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, a former pro scout for the Yankees.

Cashman is also set to become a free agent, but WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported that he’s heard “you can take it to the bank” that Cashman will return for his 21st season as the team’s GM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch