Man Charged With Making Anti-White Remark, Throwing Liquid In Girl’s Face In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after police alleged he made an anti-white remark and splashed a liquid in a 13-year-old girl’s face, causing her eyes to burn during an attack in Queens.
Alexis Cabezas, 34, of Queens, was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and harassment in the Tuesday incident, police said.
The victim was allegedly attacked after getting off a Q10 bus at Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the suspect came up behind the girl and when she turned around, he yelled racial remarks and threw the unknown substance on her.
It is believed the liquid was some kind of beverage, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
As the teen’s eyes burned, sources said her aunt followed the suspect managing to snap a photo him as he ran off northbound on Lefferts Boulevard toward 97th Avenue, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported this week.
The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.