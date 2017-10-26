MTA Bans Alcohol Advertising On Subways And Buses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is banning the advertising of alcohol beverages on all New York City buses, subway cars and stations.

The MTA board voted Wednesday on the ban, which takes effect in January.

Ads for beer, wine or spirits are no longer being accepted.

The move will cost the MTA more than $2 million per year, but Chairman Joe Lhota said the agency can easily make up the loss in revenue.

“There will be a potentially initial hit, it’ll phase out over time,” Lhota said. “When the people here at the MTA make the subway system better, it’ll be a better place to advertise and people will want to advertise more.”

While the ads will soon be gone, Lhota notes commuters can still bring a tall boy onto Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains.

“Absolutely you’ll be able to buy a beverage outside of the system and bring it on board,” Lhota said.

The MTA banned political advertising in 2015. Tobacco advertising has been banned in the transit system since 1992.

It’s not clear how the ban will affect the Metro-North Railroad in Connecticut and with New Jersey Transit.

