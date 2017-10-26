Final New York Mayoral Debate Before Election Set For Nov. 1

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Candidates in the race for New York City mayor will make their case to voters at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the final formal debate held before the election.

CBS2’s Maurice DuBois will moderate the event at the CUNY Graduate Center studio to ask questions reflecting concerns posted by New York voters through social media and heard at a series of town hall events hosted across the five boroughs.

This debate is sponsored by CBS2 and TV 10/55, 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, the New York Daily News, Common Cause New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, and CUNY.

New Yorkers will cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

