New York State Police Exhume Unidentified Body Upstate

HIGHLAND MILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State police are trying to solve their oldest unidentified person case, dating back to 1969.
Police began digging up the remains of a body marked “John Doe” at the Cemetery of the Highlands in Orange County Thursday morning.
They now believe it may have been the body of Michael Scandifia, a known mobster who disappeared just months before the body was found, CBS2 reported.
Police plan to run DNA tests on the remains.
If anyone has information on this case, please contact the New York State Police at Monroe BCI at 845-782-8311 and all calls will be confidential.