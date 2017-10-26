NYC’s Best Places For Food & Drink Specials During Football Season

By Carly Petrone

Whether you’re downtown or all the way uptown, here are five bars that are ready to welcome you with food and drink specials all football season long.

Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

1629 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10028

212-300-4132

ethylsnyc.com

Head to Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food on the Upper East Side on Sundays for their appropriately titled Sports & Short Shorts parties. Lady Chey hosts this all-day affair, which features all major football games up on the big screens, free popcorn, and a dance party with a live DJ once your teams have played. Sunday funday includes fun cocktails like the Sleazy Mustach (mezcal, honey syrup, lime juice, bitters, and egg white) and the Bump & Grind (rye, ginger syrup, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, and burlesque bitters). Of course, you can also nosh on classics like wings and their ever-popular Fi-Dola Burger. It’ll certainly be a Sunday to remember…or not.

The VNYL

100 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10003

917-675-7725

www.thevnyl.com

Downtown hotspot The VYNL is a great spot to watch Sunday and Monday night football all season long. You can grab a great view of the game from their massive 36-foot screen with surround sound. Plus, you can take advantage of their killer drink and food specials. All draft beers are just $6, buckets of beer are $20, and bottomless rose is $35 (for length of one game). Soak it all up with Al Pastor Nachos, Buffalo or Asian Chicken Wings, or Onion Dip with Kettle Potato Chips. Game time seating starts at 6 p.m. All you have to do is email bookings@thevnyl.com to reserve your table.

Boulton & Watt

5 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

646-490-6004

www.boultonandwattnyc.com

You’ve probably been to Boulton & Watt for Sunday brunch but definitely stick around to watch the big game. Cheer on you team from one of the 7 HD TV screens throughout the bar or enjoy a more private experience by booking their back VIP booth. This experience comes with its own TV and two in-table beer taps. Boulton & Watt is also launching a Sunday NFL Menu of shareable wings, sliders, taquitos, nachos, and plenty of drink specials. But don’t forget about their pickle backs that are made with Chef’s home-made pickle juice. That’ll keep you on your toes.

The Skylark

200 W. 39th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-257-4577

theskylarknyc.com

Take your football watching experience to an elevated level. Grab a seat at The Skylark for weeknight night football games and take in the view from 30 stories above. Catch the game on the flat screen TVs while sharing delectable small bites like Peking Duck Wontons, Buffalo Chicken Lollipops, and Mac & Cheese Cupcakes. You can also enjoy seasonal cocktails like the Black Walnut Old Fashioned, Pumpkin Pie Margarita, and the Grape & Thyme French 75. Cheers!

FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown

210 W. 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

646-756-2077

fishbowlnyc.com

Make sure to put FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown on your short list for places to watch football this season. Take part in the ultimate tailgating party because this place offers 7 large screen TV’s, 2 floor-to-ceiling projectors, mini-bowling, skee-ball, and PAC-MAN to keep you entertained both during the game and after. Load up on buckets of bear and wings or try out their Milwaukee Loaded Bloody Mary that’s topped with a toasted bagel & cream cheese, hard-boiled egg, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, thin slices of salami, banana peppers, celery, and olives. If the Green Bay Packers happen to be your team, you’re in luck. You’re sure to find another fan since this place considers them their home team.

