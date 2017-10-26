Elderly New Jersey Woman Recovering After SUV Crashes Into Home

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An elderly New Jersey woman is recovering from her injuries after an SUV came crashing into her home.

The SUV plowed into the front of the woman’s home on Brewster Avenue in Ridgefield Park Wednesday afternoon.

“She said she was at the dining table just a few feet inside of the house,” said neighbor Ibrahim Omar.

Police are investigating the crash as a road rage incident that also involved a truck. Neighbor Carmen Roman says after impact, the driver of the SUV got out.

“We ran over there and a guy jumps out of the car and jumps into another car that was here and I’m telling my brother-in-law, ‘Don’t let him leave! Don’t let him leave!’ But the guy took off,” Roman said.

Flames burst from the SUV after it slammed into the porch of the home. Concerned that the fire could get worse, with the help of others they managed to reach the woman inside.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s in there’ but thank God, we got her out,” said Roman.

Omar’s brother is a doctor who tended to the woman. She was left with a cut on her leg from debris that hit her.

“He came out running, had me grab his stethoscope from the car and he put some gloves on,” Omar said.

The investigation is ongoing.