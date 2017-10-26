Toddler Doesn’t Flinch When Dad Wears Super Creepy Clown Mask

1010 WINS — Little Mason isn’t afraid of his dad wearing a creepy mask … at all.
Scott Elliot, who is a carpenter, collects what some would say are really scary masks. He tells 1010 WINS that his son loves them and he’s fascinated whenever he gets a new one.
All year long he reviews and explores some very unique looking characters.
“He’s fascinated when I get a new mask,” Elliot told 1010 WINS. added. “I collect masks. I’ve been on America’s Got Talent — (Google the sexy baby on AGT). They flew me out to California to perform in the Academy Awards Stadium.”
When people see the video and are surprised, Elliot says that he doesn’t scare Mason, but rather introduces him to stuff. “It’s a much better approach,” Elliot added.
Mason is tougher than most adults. That is one scary mask!