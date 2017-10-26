CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
De Blasio Donor Testifies At Former Union Boss’ Bribery Trial

Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Hazel Sanchez, Norman Seabrook

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was key testimony in the bribery trial of a powerful New York City union leader, on Thursday. It came from a man with close ties to Mayor de Blasio.

On day three of former correction union boss Norman Seabrook’s bribery trial, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s name popped up during testimony from the prosecution’s star witness.

Jona Rechnitz, a major campaign donor for de Blasio took the stand saying he helped choreograph the bribery scheme that paid Seabrook $60,000 in exchange for investing $20-million in union funds into a now defunct hedge fund.

Rechnitz said he introduced Seabrook to co-defendant Murray Huberfeld who ran the hedge fund.

He then negotiated how much Seabrook would get paid to invest in the fund.

Rechnitz pleaded guilty to his involvement in that bribery scheme and also for bribing de Blasio’s top campaign fundraiser.

Rechnitz said he raised and donated thousands of dollars to de Blaiso and considered him a friend.

He claims he had hizzoner’s personal email and phone number, and the mayor always answered his calls.

“When we called for a favor, we got the results we expected,” he said.

Rechnitz has yet to testify in detail how the bribery scheme involving Seabrook took place, but will be back on the stand Friday morning.

 

