‘Superior Donuts’ Cast Kick Off Road Trip With Broadway Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Superior Donuts guys are taking their business on the road with a kickoff performance at Carolines On Broadway comedy club tonight in Times Square.
The CBS show’s star and executive producer Jermaine Fowler is starting a five-city tour with his co-stars and fellow stand-up comedians David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Rell Battle. The four perform at Carolines On Broadway comedy club tonight in Times Square.
“We all really respect each other’s work, and I love Dave (Koechner’s) stand up,” said Fowler in New York on Thursday. “He kills everything he’s in.”
“Watching our show restores faith in humanity,” added Koechner.
Fowler moved to New York City on his 20th birthday to pursue a stand-up career, living here for several years before landing his role as an actor and producer on Donuts. Other NYC ties among the group includes Koechner’s first big break as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, and Battle starting “Roast Battle” as a live show in New York and Los Angeles before it became a show on Comedy Central.
The four will also make stops at Punch Line in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, DC Improv in Washington D.C. on Oct. 28, Zanies in Chicago on Oct. 30, and finally at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.
“Superior Donuts” premieres at a new time on Monday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. on CBS.