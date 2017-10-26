Teddy Roosevelt Statue Vandalized Outside Museum Of Natural History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A statue of Teddy Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History has been vandalized.
Police said red paint was splattered on the base of the monument at the museum entrance on Central Park West and 79th Street sometime overnight.
No words were written on the statue.
The investigation is ongoing.
The 10-foot tall bronze sculpture was dedicated in 1940 and depicts the former New York governor and 26th president on horseback flanked by an African-American man and a Native American man.
The vandalism comes as a committee reviews controversial statues and plaques across the city.
Mayor Bill de Blasio recently established the monument review commission amid the controversy over the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle.
The city on Wednesday launched an online survey where New Yorkers can voice their opinions on which statues they think should stay, be removed, be relocated or have signs or other educational markers.