WFAN Morning Show: Wow, What A Game 2!

Boomer called it “one of the greatest baseball games I’ve ever witnessed,” and it was the Astros who prevailed, 7-6 in 11 innings, over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series. Boomer said the only thing that could have made the game any better was if it was a Yankees-Dodgers game (he is a Mets fan, by the way).

Although we did learn that he kept his emotions in check, Jerry Recco was also on the edge of his seat.

So Thursday’s show open featured a lot of Fall Classic talk, Joe Girardi’s future was discussed and a couple of listeners called in to let their inner-most feelings about Jerry be heard.

