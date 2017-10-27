10/27 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Cool high pressure will dominate this afternoon, providing us with ample sunshine around the area. As for highs, they’ll be slightly above normal in the low 60s.
We’ll have a steady light wind out of the south tonight, so it will be cool again, just not quite as cool as last night. It will remain clear overhead with temps falling into the low 50s; distant northwest suburbs will dip into the upper 30s with 40s elsewhere.
A sunny start on Saturday will give way to a few more clouds late in the day, but it should remain dry. As for temps, they’ll be running warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Then, tomorrow night into Sunday night, showers and rain will gradually overspread the area with heavy rain into the afternoon and nighttime hours. The rain will be accompanied by strong winds with peak gusts of about 40-45+ mph. That all said, we may very well see a little flooding and wind damage around the area.
Stay tuned for more details!