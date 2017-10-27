Tortoise, Panthers & Bears, Oh My! Zoo Animals Have Blast At Pumpkin Party

1010 WINS — Pumpkin parties are always a roaring good time when they’re at the zoo!

Animals at the Chester Zoo in the UK had a great time playing around with spooky Halloween pumpkins and everyone got in on the fun.

The Galapagos Tortoises had a great time munching on theirs, while a panther just wanted to pounce and play!

What a great animal-approved party favor.

panther Tortoise, Panthers & Bears, Oh My! Zoo Animals Have Blast At Pumpkin PartyFun aside, the zoo says giving the animals their meals in imaginative and unusual ways ensures they have to explore, think and work for their food.

The Chester Zoo is the UK’s most visited tourist attraction outside London, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch