From Sweet To Scary: A Breakdown Of Calories, Fat & Sugar In Halloween Candy Favorites

Filed Under: Alex Denis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Halloween is right around the corner and you probably already have your mind set on what you hope to find in your trick-or-treat bucket.

We all have our favorites, but remember those fun little bite-sized treats are not guilt free. In fact, some chocolate favorites have more fat than a burger.

This Halloween, don’t be tricked by your treats.

CBS2’s Alex Denis breaks down common mini treats to help you make some “smartie” decisions.

Those that fall middle of the pack are Kit Kat, Milky Way, Almond Joy, Candy Corn and Twix. They all have between 70-80 calories per serving, fat ranges from 2.5-4.5 grams and sugar is anywhere from 7-9 grams — 14 if you go for the Candy Corn.

b0ab134f45924dc1b7eae372c2d1ddb8 From Sweet To Scary: A Breakdown Of Calories, Fat & Sugar In Halloween Candy Favorites

The top five worst offenders for calories, fat and sugar are Snickers, milk chocolate M&M’s, Butterfinger, and Take 5. Ranging between 80-100 calories per serving with 3 1/2-5 grams of fat and 8.4-13 grams of sugar these treats pack a punch.

But the worst Halloween candy is Reese’s Miniatures. In one serving, five peices, there’s 220 calories, 13 grams of fat and 23 grams of sugar. That’s more than the American Heart Association recommends most women eat per day.

c4558843504743d4b93cd2f63ca085f1 From Sweet To Scary: A Breakdown Of Calories, Fat & Sugar In Halloween Candy Favorites

 

Looking to choose a treat that does less damage for your waist line?

Consider Nerds, Dum Dums, Smarties and Pixy Stix. These range from 9-50 calories and have 0 grams of fat. Sugar ranges from 2-12 grams.

The best option is Jelly Belly Jelly Beans mini pack. While the entire pack is 35 calories, each bean is 4 calories and Jelly Belly uses real fruit purees to flavor their treats.

5d79a122bf9042c4b53299fa5d9278bd From Sweet To Scary: A Breakdown Of Calories, Fat & Sugar In Halloween Candy Favorites

Or enjoy whatever you choose, just in moderation.

Nutritionists say candy should only stay in the house one week after Halloween.

Some parents buy the candy off of kids, others have a deal with a “witch” that comes in the middle of the night to steal the candy while others donate it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch