Shooting At Halloween Party In Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A shooting at a Halloween party sent a crowd of costumed revelers running for cover in Edison, New Jersey.

The shooting happened inside a banquet hall just after midnight. The sound of three gunshots sending party goers into a panic.

“Running and getting trampled,” one man said. “Threw my girlfriend on the ground, got on top of her and just laid down, stood her back up and we were luckily right by an exit.”

Amid the loud party music, fear set in.

“‘God, please don’t let me get hurt,'” one woman said. “In the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I hope this is fake. But if it’s not, God please don’t let me get hurt.'”

“In that moment, I was thinking, ‘God, please God, let get hurt don’t let me get shot,” one woman said.

People who were inside said they saw two people being aided by EMTs, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

It’s not clear if the people who were injured sustained a gunshot wound or if they were hurt as people were trampling each other while trying to get out, Doris reported.

The Edison Police Department won’t comment on this incident, only saying the investigation is ongoing. No word on any arrests.

