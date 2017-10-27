Could Decision To Withhold Some JFK Documents Fuel Conspiracy Theories?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New information about the murder of President John F. Kennedy is being made public for the first time after the National Archives released thousands of previously classified documents about the president’s assassination.

But a decision to withhold some of the documents could fuel even more conspiracy theories.

The new JFK documents are revealing undisclosed information about that fateful day in November of 1963.

It was the murder of alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald that really kicked off conspiracy theories.

The documents show the FBI knew of a possible threat against Oswald.

FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover wrote a memo saying the night before Oswald was shot a man called “saying he was a member of a committee organized to kill Oswald.”

The FBI reportedly contacted Dallas police who assured them “adequate protection would be given. However this was not done.”

The full extent of what the government knows about the murders is still not clear because of a last minute decision to withhold some of the documents.

President Donald Trump agreed to give the CIA more time to review documents which it says could still compromise national security.

He tweeted Friday about his decision saying there will be great transparency in the end and he hopes to get just about everything to the public.

JFK Files are being carefully released. In the end there will be great transparency. It is my hope to get just about everything to public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

The decision to keep some documents secret is sure to fuel even more speculation and conspiracy theories.

Sixty-one percent of Americans already do not believe the government’s conclusion that Oswald acted alone.

The president has given national security officials 180 days to review the remaining documents.