NICU Newborns Celebrate First Halloween With Adorable Costumes

Some newborn babies are celebrating their first Halloween in style thanks to the March of Dimes.

Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Missouri were dressed up in adorable costumes that included everything from Batman to butterflies.

“Every day a child is in the NICU can be frightening and uncertain, but holidays are especially tough, as families miss the normal joys of celebrations at home.” says Rebecca Keunen, March of Dimes/ NICU Family Support Coordinator. “Baby’s first Halloween is a day they’ll want to remember and celebrate and March of Dimes is here with them at Saint Luke’s to help.”

Babies in the NICU may have been born too small, prematurely or with a medical condition.

Professional photographers volunteered to capture the tiny trick-or-treaters so parents could have these memories forever.

March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization focused on preventing preterm births.

About one in 10 babies are born prematurely nationwide.

Premature birth is one of the leading causes of newborn death, and babies who survive may have lifelong health problems.

