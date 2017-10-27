Navy Rescues 2 Sailors, Dogs Lost At Sea For Five Months

1010 WINS — Two missing American sailors and their dogs were rescued by the U.S. Navy this week after being lost at sea for five months.

Mariners Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, along with their dogs, set off from Honolulu en route to Tahiti on May 3, but experienced engine trouble later that month during bad weather.

They thought they could make it to land by sail.

Two months into their journey, they started issuing daily distress calls but unfortunately weren’t close enough for anyone to receive them.

On Tuesday, a Taiwanese fishing vessel discovered them 900 miles southeast of Japan and contacted the Coast Guard, who coordinated a rescue operation.

The next day, the women and their dogs were rescued by the U.S. Navy and brought on board the USS Ashland.

“I’m grateful for their service to our country,” said Appel. “They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw [U.S. Navy] on the horizon was pure relief.”

The mariners said they managed to survive thanks to a water purifier and a year’s worth of food, mostly in the form of dry goods like oatmeal and rice, that they had brought on board.

They will remain on board the Ashland until the next port of call.