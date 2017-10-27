CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Navy Rescues 2 Sailors, Dogs Lost At Sea For Five Months

Filed Under: U.S. Navy, USS Ashland

1010 WINS — Two missing American sailors and their dogs were rescued by the U.S. Navy this week after being lost at sea for five months.

Mariners Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, along with their dogs, set off from Honolulu en route to Tahiti on May 3, but experienced engine trouble later that month during bad weather.

They thought they could make it to land by sail.

Two months into their journey, they started issuing daily distress calls but unfortunately weren’t close enough for anyone to receive them.

On Tuesday, a Taiwanese fishing vessel discovered them 900 miles southeast of Japan and contacted the Coast Guard, who coordinated a rescue operation.

171025 n ux013 233 Navy Rescues 2 Sailors, Dogs Lost At Sea For Five Months

Sailors help Zeus, one of two dogs who were accompanying two mariners who were aided by the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)

The next day, the women and their dogs were rescued by the U.S. Navy and brought on board the USS Ashland.

“I’m grateful for their service to our country,” said Appel. “They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw [U.S. Navy] on the horizon was pure relief.”

The mariners said they managed to survive thanks to a water purifier and a year’s worth of food, mostly in the form of dry goods like oatmeal and rice, that they had brought on board.

They will remain on board the Ashland until the next port of call.

