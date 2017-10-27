NYPD Detectives Indicted In Rape Of 18-Year-Old Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD detectives have been suspended amid allegations that they raped an 18-year-old woman.
The men have been indicted in the rape of the woman who was picked up for drug possession, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.
The attack allegedly occurred while the woman was handcuffed in the back of the detectives’ police van.
“These weren’t just officers, these were detectives with the special narcotics unit which makes it even more shocking,” attorney Michael David said.
David represents the 18-year-old woman who claims she was raped by detectives Eddie Martins and Richard Hall.
“Her life is changed forever no matter what the outcome is,” David said.
Martin and Hall claim the sex was consensual and are expected to surrender next week.