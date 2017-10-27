NYPD Transforms Precinct Into Terrifying Haunted House

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s haunted house is back and it’s even spookier than ever this Halloween.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, enter the 78th Precinct at your own risk. The Prospect Heights station house now has 12 elaborate rooms filled with freakish ghouls, scaring all who visit.

Hundreds are terrified each night.

“The clowns were just really scary. Oh my god, I can’t even speak,” one boy said.

“The scariest part was the body bags,” a girl added.

“I didn’t make it through the end,” another boy said.

NYPD officers are trading in their uniforms for nightmarish costumes.

This is the precinct’s third year hosting the haunted house. It takes roughly three months for the basement to be transformed into a house of horrors.

And the frightening is for a good cause. The NYPD builds the haunted house to build stronger ties with the community, and everyone is invited.

Mother-of-four Trina Daniels thinks it’s a great idea.

“You get some kids that grow up that might be scared of the police, but they need to know that the police are real people too,” she said.

Commanding Officer Frank DiGiacomo personally buys all the props.

“Most kids come to a precinct for not good things, and this is a happy thing,” he says.

So if you think you can brave the spooky scene, the tour runs through Monday.