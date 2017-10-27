Police: Man Dies After Being Shot During Robbery In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who was shot in the head during a robbery earlier this week in Queens has died, police said Friday.
Hani Kasem, 64, died Tuesday at Jamaica Hospital.
Police said Kasem was shot in the head just before 10:30 a.m. Monday when three men entered 98-21 101st Avenue in an attempt to rob the business.
The victim’s 32-year-old son was also hurt and was treated at the scene for bruises and lacerations to his face and head. Neighboring businesses said they ran a wholesale distribution company out of the location.
Police were looking for three men wearing dress suits. They said the suspects took off in a black Nissan Altima and were last seen on 99th Street.
It’s unclear if anything was stolen.